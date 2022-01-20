ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Barbados PM appears to have swept general elections

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The party of Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley appears to have won every legislative seat in...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Portugal begins early voting in snap general election

Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent Socialists still ahead though with their lead over the nearest centre-right rivals narrowing. The early voting option was provided this year to reduce crowding on election day, next Sunday, due to the pandemic.
WORLD
globalvoices.org

Clean sweep for incumbent Mia Mottley in Barbados’ first election as a republic

After Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced a snap election to be held on January 19, 2022 — a year and a half before it was constitutionally due — she was roundly criticised, perhaps most vocally by the opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), which called the move “alarming” to the country's democracy and an attempt by Mottley and her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to consolidate power. In the wee hours of January 20, however, as the final results were tallied, it became startlingly evident that Mottley's gamble had paid off, with her party sailing to a definitive victory.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Barbados PM sworn in after 2nd consecutive elections sweep

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was sworn in for a second term Thursday after her party appeared to have swept every legislative seat in the first elections the island nation held as a republic since casting off the British monarchy. Mottley’s Barbados Labor...
POLITICS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Another 30-0 Landslide Victory for Mia Mottley in Barbados Election

According to preliminary results, Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her Barbados Labor Party (BLP) have won another convincing landslide victory at the polls, taking all 30 seats in parliament for a second consecutive time in Barbados Election. Fresh from her leadership of moving Barbados into the republican system of government...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mia Mottley
wkzo.com

Early Barbados election results favor incumbent PM Mottley

(Reuters) – Preliminary results trickled in late on Wednesday from the first general election Barbados has held since becoming a republic last year, with initial returns strongly favoring the Barbados Labor Party (BLP) of Prime Minister Mia Mottley. The BLP went into the vote holding 29 of the 30...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wincountry.com

Barbados to hold first election since becoming a republic

(Reuters) – Barbados on Wednesday will hold general elections called by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the Caribbean nation’s first vote since it became a republic last year by removing the British Queen as its sovereign. Mottley, whose Barbados Labor Party now controls 29 of the legislature’s 30 seats,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#San Juan#Ap#British#Barbados Labor Party#The House Of Assembly#Parliament#The Caribbean Community
The Independent

US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine as fears of war with Russia mount

The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.The department told the dependents of staffers at the U. Embassy in Kiev that they must leave the country. It also said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.The move came amid rising tensions about Russia's military buildup on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks Friday between secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva. State Department officials stressed the Kiev embassy will remain open and that the announcement does not constitute an evacuation. The move had been under consideration for some time and does not reflect an easing of US support for Ukraine, the officials said.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Libyan PM wants constitution before elections

Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah on Sunday called for a constitution to be established before holding delayed presidential and parliamentary elections. "Now more than ever we need a constitution that protects the country and its citizens, and that governs the elections," Dbeibah said. Libya collapsed into years of violence after the 2011 overthrow and killing, during a NATO-backed revolt, of dictator Moamer Kadhafi who scrapped the country's constitution in 1969. Rival power bases and administrations arose in the country's east and west.
WORLD
AFP

Pro-Ankara party looks set to win Turkish Cypriot vote in snap poll

A right-wing nationalist party has won the majority of Turkish Cypriot votes in snap legislative elections in the breakaway northern region of Cyprus, according to provisional official results released Monday. The self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) -- recognised only by Ankara -- has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the plummeting value of the Turkish lira. The National Unity Party (UBP) of right-wing nationalist Ersin Tatar, a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, won 39.5 percent of the vote, strengthening its presence in the TRNC parliament by taking 24 out of 50 seats. As in 2018, the pro-Ankara UBP will have to form a coalition to govern.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
AFP

Draghi in the mix as Italy elects new president

Italy's parliament begins voting Monday for a new president, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi the favourite but far from guaranteed in a race that risks destabilising the government. - Car park vote - The first round of voting begins at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Monday in the lower Chamber of Deputies, with its result expected in the evening. 
POLITICS
The Independent

Statue tumbled in Puerto Rico before Spanish king's visit

Unknown people toppled a statue of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León in the pre-dawn hours of Monday ahead of a visit of King Felipe VI to the U.S. Caribbean territory of Puerto Rico.Col. José Juan García, police commissioner for San Juan told The Associated Press that officers patrolling the cobblestone streets of the capital's historic district heard a loud bang at 4:30 a.m. and found the statue broken in pieces.“It sounded like an explosion,” he said.The statue was made of melted steel from British cannons and featured the Spanish explorer facing south with his left hand on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland ‘not welcome’

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are “not welcome”.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).Simon Coveney said the exercises are to take place 240 kilometres (150 miles) off the Irish south-west coast.In compliance with legal requirements, Russia informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.Mr Coveney said Ireland...
MILITARY
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Lebanon's government holds budget meeting, 1st in months

Lebanon’s government met on the budget Monday for the first time in more than three months as talks with the International Monetary Fund about the country’s economic meltdown were poised to resume.The developments were aimed at controlling Lebanon s worst economic crisis in its history. The Cabinet meeting at the presidential palace was held after the powerful Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally ended their boycott and were poised to participate in the design of a recovery plan. The draft budget for 2022 is expected to propose increasing taxes and fees in a country struggling to deal with soaring...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

East Timor Nobel laureate Ramos-Horta to run for president again

Former East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta on Sunday announced he would run for the top job again in the upcoming election, a decade after the end of his first term. The 72-year-old was a critical figure in East Timor's independence struggle, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 along with Carlos Filipe Ximines Belo. The presidential election will be held on March 19, with the winner taking office on May 20, the day East Timor celebrates its 20th anniversary of independence from Indonesia. Ramos-Horta's candidacy was announced at a meeting held by the National Congress of the Reconstruction of Timor-Leste (CNRT), a political party led by the charismatic former president Xanana Gusmao.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy