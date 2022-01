The San Francisco 49ers will battle the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs for the second time in three years. Can they surprise the NFC North champions?. The Green Bay Packers finished tied for the league’s best record this season. And they are the number-one playoff seed in the NFC for the second straight year. But they figure to have their hands full with a San Francisco 49ers’ team playing its best football of the season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO