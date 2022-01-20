ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police Investigating Thursday Morning Death in Downtown Lubbock

By Jacob Coats
 5 days ago
Authorities are investigating what they’re calling a gruesome scene Thursday morning, January 20th, in Downtown Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to...

News/Talk KFYO

Suspect Named in Clovis Drive-By Shooting That Injured 17 Year-Old

The Clovis Police Department are searching for a suspect who injured a 17 year-old female during a drive-by shooting on Sunday, January 16th. Clovis Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Mora Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, the victim was found inside the residence suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
LUBBOCK, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Two Florida Men Arrested Following High-Speed Chase Throughout the South Plains

Deputies with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two Florida men after a high-speed pursuit through multiple counties in the South Plains. Texas DPS reports the incident began just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning (January 23rd) in Garza County. A trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle along U.S. Highway 84 but the suspect failed to stop, initiating the pursuit.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
News/Talk KFYO

You Might Actually WANT to Ride in the Back of This Lubbock PD Squad Car

(AUTHOR'S NOTE: So apparently, these have been around since 2017, but since I'd never seen one before, they are new to me. So, shut your fact-checking piehole.) Last week, as I left the palatial Townsquare Media broadcast complex and 24-hour convenience store, I observed the familiar (in Lubbock) sight of blue and red lights, indicating that someone's auto insurance rates were about to go up.
LUBBOCK, TX
News/Talk KFYO

30-Day Burn Ban for Portions of Lubbock County Now in Effect

The morning of Monday, January 24th, the Lubbock County Commissioner's Court approved a 30-day burn ban for a portion of Lubbock County. Commission Jason Corley, who represents Precinct 2, said that this ban was needed following multiple recent fires near the Yellow House Canyon. However, Tim Smith, Chief of the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and President of the Lubbock County Volunteer Firefighters Association, argued against a burn ban, saying:
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Authorities Seize Marijuana and Firearms During Operation Targeting Gangs

One adult and three juveniles were arrested after drugs and weapons were seized during a law enforcement operation. On Tuesday, January 18th, 18-year-old Christavian Baker, along with three unidentified male juveniles, were arrested during an operation regarding gang-related activity conducted by the Texas Anti-Gang Center, along with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and the Lubbock Police Department.
LUBBOCK, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock Man Is Arrested for Throwing Sledgehammer Through Car’s Window

On Monday, January 17th, a Lubbock man was arrested after it's said he threw a sledgehammer through a car's window and hit the driver. It all began near North Sherman Avenue and Bates Street that afternoon. The suspect, 43-year-old Francisco Bazan, along with another unidentified man, were arguing in the front yard of a woman's house. She told them to leave, and they complied. The woman's relation to either men wasn't made clear.
LUBBOCK, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock Police Release Identity of Victim Killed in January 13th Shooting

The Lubbock Police Department has released additional information regarding a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, January 13th, 2022. Officers were called to the 4900 block of 9th Street just after 9 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When authorities arrived, 17-year-old Austin Cruz was found unresponsive and taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Boren Endorsed By The Lubbock Professional Police Association

Gary Boren is making crime a central part of his campaign for Lubbock County Judge and on Thursday, Boren received an endorsement that fits perfectly with his message. The Lubbock Professional Police Association endorsed Gary Boren and his campaign for Lubbock County Judge. The Lubbock Professional Police Association cited Boren's "broad experience with governmental process including, but not limited to policy, budgets, and safety".
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
News/Talk KFYO

Planned Parenthood Drops Lawsuit Against Lubbock’s Abortion Ban

It's being hailed as a pro-life victory for Lubbock and for the pro-life movement, and it came one day before the national March for Life in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, Planned Parenthood dropped its appeal and lawsuit against the City of Lubbock that targeted the Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance voters approved in May 2021. The ordinance was backed by 62 percent of voters.
LUBBOCK, TX
