4 dinners people with diabetes should stop eating

Dinner is the most important meal in a diabetic diet for most people until some destroy it with high carb foods and let the blood sugar hit the sky.

This video talks about the worst dinner foods to avoid to keep blood sugar and diabetes under control.

If you want to keep diabetes in remission, prevent very high blood sugar, and pay attention to your dinner.

These are diabetic dinner recipes that open the door for disaster in your type 2 diabetes diet.

Remember that you should whole-grain foods, such as brown rice, whole-wheat bread, and whole-wheat pasta. Include legumes like lentils, kidneys, or pinto beans in your meal plans.

Choose fish over meat two to three times a week. For meat, choose lean pork or beef, or chicken or turkey with the skin removed.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about diabetes drug that may reverse liver inflammation, and vegetables that could protect against kidney damage in diabetes.

Source: SugarMD (Shared via CC-BY)