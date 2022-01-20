ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

4 dinners people with diabetes should stop eating

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqFOk_0dqsigFu00

Dinner is the most important meal in a diabetic diet for most people until some destroy it with high carb foods and let the blood sugar hit the sky.

This video talks about the worst dinner foods to avoid to keep blood sugar and diabetes under control.

If you want to keep diabetes in remission, prevent very high blood sugar, and pay attention to your dinner.

These are diabetic dinner recipes that open the door for disaster in your type 2 diabetes diet.

Remember that you should whole-grain foods, such as brown rice, whole-wheat bread, and whole-wheat pasta. Include legumes like lentils, kidneys, or pinto beans in your meal plans.

Choose fish over meat two to three times a week. For meat, choose lean pork or beef, or chicken or turkey with the skin removed.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about diabetes drug that may reverse liver inflammation, and vegetables that could protect against kidney damage in diabetes.

Source: SugarMD (Shared via CC-BY)

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Coffee for diabetics, good or bad?

Coffee is one of the world’s most popular beverages. Thanks to its high levels of antioxidants and beneficial nutrients, it also seems to be quite healthy. Scientists find that coffee drinkers have a much lower risk of several serious diseases. However, too much caffeine can also cause anxiety in...
DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

This is the best fruit for people with diabetes

Eggplants, also known as aubergines, belong to the nightshade family of plants and are used in many different dishes around the world. Although often considered a vegetable, they’re technically a fruit, as they grow from a flowering plant and contain seeds. Eggplant is a high-fiber, low-calorie food that is...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Diet#Diabetic Diet#Type 2 Diabetes#Kidneys
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Breakfast Food You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Abdominal Fat

Starting your morning with a healthy meal is one of the most important daily steps you can make if your goal is to lose weight. From eggs to waffles to granola, there are plenty of commonly known “healthy” breakfast choices out there, as well as unhealthy ones disguised to have more benefits than they do. We asked health experts what breakfast food to look out for if you’re trying to lose weight, and how to find healthier versions of it.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Recipes
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat

Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet explains. Unlike subcutaneous fat, the type of fat that can be seen and felt, visceral fat can produce chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and “place these individuals at higher risk for serious health issues.” Yikes!
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food You Should Stop Eating Regularly If You Struggle With Digestion, According To Dietitians

Having digestive dysfunction can be very frustrating and painful. Bloating, heartburn, uncontrollable weight gain and weight loss—besides being uncomfortable, it can be difficult to find the cause. Typically digestive discomfort is derived from a particular food or food group, but weeding out the culprit can feel like a hopeless task. There are some foods that are common causes of digestive issues—what foods should you try avoiding, especially if you’re prone to indigestion to begin with? We asked health experts what common irritants to the digestive tract they notice, and what you should add to your diet to ease your symptoms.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Worst vegetables for people with diabetes

Many patients ask what to eat and what not to eat for diabetes. Is potato ok or sweet potato ok for type 2 diabetes?. Patients who want to keep blood sugar under control know that the vegetables are good but sometimes they are confused about what vegetables are best and the worst.
NUTRITION
kiss951.com

7 Foods That You Actually Shouldn’t Be Eating For Breakfast

It’s hard to believe that some of the most popular foods for the morning, are actually ones that you shouldn’t be eating. Breakfast has always been one of my favorite meals to cook at home. While there are the basic ingredients, you can always get very creative with what you make for breakfast. And we’ve all heard the age old saying that, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.”
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

These Are the Seven Good Fats You Should Be Eating

Oils and fats of all kinds support cell growth, aid in hormone production, and help our bodies absorb the nutrients in produce, but saturated fats raise LDL cholesterol, which can clog our arteries and increase our risk of heart disease and stroke. Instead, eat monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats, which help lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation. Butter, cheese, and red meat can still be on the table; just keep them to less than six percent of your daily calories, per the American Heart Association. That's 11 to 13 grams a day on a 2,000-calorie diet. Turn to these foods packed with healthy fats—they're staples that will satisfy your taste buds while also assisting your ticker.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy