Josh Allen embraces his most important role with Bills

BillsDigest
 4 days ago
Despite winning in the regular season at Kansas City, doing it again will be "easier said than done," according to Allen. "It's a team that, you know, they don't lose many games in the playoffs, especially at home. And they're playing some really good football right now.

"I think everybody in the world knows who the Chiefs are, and they're hard to beat, especially at home. So we've got to go put our best foot forward and try to execute a game plan."

More to the point, Allen knows his play has to be equal to or better than the man they passed up a year earlier for the Bills to have a chance, and he's embraced the challenge.

Allen is coming off a game in which he and the offense could not have played better: Seven touchdowns in seven possessions that also enabled them to finish with an advantage in time of possession.

"The way they can mix up pressures and force turnovers is really making them go right now," Alle said. "And again, it's on the quarterback to make the right decisions, not to put the ball in harm's way and not give their offense an opportunity for a short field."

Regardless of how this rivalry between teams and quarterbacks unfolds, it's clear the Bills and McDermott will never look back.

"I just think, you know, we're happy with the quarterback we have," McDermott said, "and I'm sure they're happy with Pat there, and it's worked out for for both. To be able to get a player like Tre amongst others, I think it's a good deal for us, and that's where we're at."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
