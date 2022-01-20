Annual hearing for CDBG requests Monday

Livingston County has fulfilled its requirement for closing out an early-pandemic grant opportunity. At the Board of Commissioner’s latest meeting, a closeout public hearing was held for Community Development Block Grant funding that came from the federal CARES Act. County Planning Director Kathleen Kline-Hudson shared information on the grant and what they were able to achieve with it during the hearing. The grant was applied for in the fall of 2020 and was to be used for prevention, mitigation and response to COVID-19, specifically for health care equipment, public services, salary reimbursement, and other COVID-related CDBG-eligible costs. Additionally, those costs had to have been incurred no later than December 31st, 2020.

