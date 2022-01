We have had a lot of news about the M life / MGM Rewards program over the last week or so. MGM first came out destroying the earn rate for tier credits, especially for on property spend. It appears that was a preemptive strike for their refresh of the program. The program is being renamed MGM Rewards and it is coming with a whole bunch of new perks. I said when the changes were announced that it seemed like a rip off of the Caesars Rewards program, in name and perks, and that still holds true. There are some slight differences though. One major question when all of this first came out was what MGM Rewards perks for matched status do you actually get?

