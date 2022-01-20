Nike Represents A Promising Dividend Growth Opportunity

Historical and future fair value estimates are examined for a list of 42 high-quality stocks. There's a lot of noise in this world that we live in. It can be difficult as an investor to determine if that noise is important to investing decisions or just noise that makes investing decisions more difficult. After almost a quarter of a century of experimentation with multiple investment approaches, I have settled in on dividend-growth investing as my primary investment strategy. The nice thing about dividend growth investing is that because my focus is on building a sustainably growing income stream funded by dividends, I don’t need to worry about noise in the market. I do the work upfront to find quality companies that pay an increasing dividend, convince myself that they are likely to continue to pay a growing dividend, come up with fair valuations for those companies, and then wait until the prices for those stocks come into my fair valuation range.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO