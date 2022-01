So, what can be read in five minutes in a column that was said in a 30-minute, seven-page speech – the State of the State Address given by the governor? Here is my Cliffs Notes version. For those who never used them before, it is a short, condensed version of a much longer book or in this case, speech. Here are 392 words in place of thousands.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO