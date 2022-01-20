01/20/22: Jon Stewart set to be honored

PBS: Anmals With Cameras: A Nature Miniseries at 8p. YouTube is winding down its original programming business, electing to focus on creator-driven content and live shoppable programs. Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at the platform for six years, is exiting and YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl was quick to follow the news with confirmation that the company will focus on initiatives including Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund and Live Shopping, with just two areas of YT originals continuing forth. Daniels initially took the video-sharing platform into the SVOD space with premium originals including “Cobra Kai” and “Step Up,” then led the transition to its ad-supported model and helped grow the creator economy. “Today, there are over 2M creators in the YouTube Partner Program and our creator community has never been more successful: we’ve paid more than $30B to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years,” Kyncl wrote in a letter to creators yesterday.

