01/20/22: Jon Stewart set to be honored

By Cynopsis Media
cynopsis.com
 4 days ago

HBO Max: Astral Journey; Looney Tunes Cartoons; On the Job. Peacock: Supernatural Academy; True Story with Ed & Randall. Netflix: Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream. ABC: Women of the Movement at 8p; Let the World See Us at 10:30p.

www.cynopsis.com

The Independent

Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain lifetime award for comedy

Comedian, talk show host and political influencer Jon Stewart has been named the 23rd recipient of the Kennedy Center s Mark Twain Award for lifetime achievement in comedy. The 59-year-old Stewart — born Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz — rose to prominence as a standup comic and host of multiple failed talk shows before taking over Comedy Central s “The Daily Show” in 1999. His 16-year run as “Daily Show” host turned him into a cultural and political force as Stewart trained his satirical eye on both politics and an increasingly polarized national media. In perhaps his most iconic moment, Stewart...
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Industry News: Jon Stewart, Andy Cohen, Sofia Vergara + More!

JON STEWART TO RECEIVE MARK TWAIN PRIZE: Jon Stewart will receive the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The organization announced Wednesday (Jan 19th) that the Daily Show alum will be presented with the award at a gala performance on Sunday, April 24th, in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Stewart said in a statement, “I am truly honored to receive this award. I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz.”
CELEBRITIES
Post-Bulletin

Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Comedian Jon Stewart, whose irreverent brand of political and media satire made him a beloved figure on television, will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington in April, becoming the 23rd recipient of the prize. The national prize is named after novelist and...
CELEBRITIES
cynopsis.com

01/19/22: With Susanne Daniels departure, YouTube makes bold programming move

PBS: Anmals With Cameras: A Nature Miniseries at 8p. YouTube is winding down its original programming business, electing to focus on creator-driven content and live shoppable programs. Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at the platform for six years, is exiting and YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl was quick to follow the news with confirmation that the company will focus on initiatives including Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund and Live Shopping, with just two areas of YT originals continuing forth. Daniels initially took the video-sharing platform into the SVOD space with premium originals including “Cobra Kai” and “Step Up,” then led the transition to its ad-supported model and helped grow the creator economy. “Today, there are over 2M creators in the YouTube Partner Program and our creator community has never been more successful: we’ve paid more than $30B to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years,” Kyncl wrote in a letter to creators yesterday.
TV & VIDEOS
cynopsis.com

01/18/22: Tim Allen starring in “The Santa Clause” sequel for Disney+

And that represents 40% of annual consumer spending. …and a lot of reasons to break out of traditional demos. Unlock your TOTAL AUDIENCE POTENTIAL and make every person count. HISTORY | A&E | LIFETIME | LMN | FYI | VICE ON TV. (source) Tuesday January 18, 2022. Today’s Premieres.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Tom Hanks Endorsing The US Administration Video

Doh! In a classic case of life imitating art, the recent White House video narrated by Tom Hanks promoting the achievements of the Biden administration has a parallel: a scene from the 2007 comedy adventure film The Simpsons Movie. In the 2007 version, a cartoon Hanks is shown saying, “Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility so it’s borrowing some of mine.” Sen. Ted Cruz was among the partisan crowd who couldn’t let it pass. “The Simpsons did it first!” Cruz chortled in a tweet. Commentator Matt Whitlock said, “Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life.” The recent White House version was designed to reflect on Biden’s first year in office and bring to light his triumphs at a time when many are spotlighting his struggles. Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life. https://t.co/chbda7wwEB pic.twitter.com/S22auEvc3O — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2022
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson declares war on Howard Stern over Covid-19 concerns

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has called radio personality Howard Stern a “coward” for sharing his concerns about Covid-19. The controversial opinion host spent part of Thursday’sTucker Carlson Tonight bashing Stern for “amplifying his fears” about the pandemic and “attacking anybody else who has decided to live life as a free person”. Stern has aggressively criticised those refusing to get vaccinated, saying in September that the jabs should be made mandatory so that he can “get out of the house already”. “F*** their freedom,” he said, prompting Carlson to say that Stern was “hiding in his basement”. The Fox...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES

