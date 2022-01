Results of an analysis show that 3 doses of either Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 or Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 neutralizes the variant. A third booster dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 or the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine raises antibody levels that neutralize the omicron variant, according to the results of a study from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research University College of London Hospitals (UCLH) Biomedical Research Centre and published in The Lancet.

