Lawmaker Decides Now is not the Time To Change Eminent Domain Rules

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) The chairman of an Iowa House committee says after careful consideration, he’s decided now is not the time to change state law governing when a property may be seized for pipelines. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann said last week that he was trying to craft a bill to require that a large percentage of landowners agree to a carbon pipeline before state regulators could approve the seizure of the remaining property through eminent domain. Kaufmann said Wednesday rushing eminent domain changes through the legislature this year would send the wrong message to businesses who have already signed easements for carbon pipelines and landowners still considering contracts.

Western Iowa Today

Federal Appeals Court Throws Out Temporary Order on School Mask Mandates

(Des Moines, IA) — A federal appeals court is throwing out temporary order that has allowed Iowa schools to have mask mandates. A federal judge’s order this fall had blocked enforcement of the state law that forbids mask mandates in schools. Disability rights advocates and a group of parents filed a lawsuit in September challenging the law. The federal appeals court has ruled mask mandates in the schools their children attend may continue, but the ruling said this group of children with disabilities are not harmed when students in other school districts who do not encounter disabled students attend class without masks on.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Long Debate Over Automated Traffic Cameras Resumes At State Capitol

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that has cleared a Senate subcommittee would prohibit Iowa cities from using out-of-state companies to install and maintain automated traffic cameras. Those cameras issue tickets for speeding and running red lights. Lobbyist Pete McRoberts with the A-C-L-U of Iowa suggests that requirement would ensure the companies are accountable to Iowans. He says it would keep them within the reach of the Open Records Act – or at least legal discovery. A lobbyist for the Dutch company that manages traffic camera systems in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and other Iowa cities calls the bill “anti-free market.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Immediately Cut State Taxes On Retirement Income

(Des Moines, IA) — Fifty-five Republicans in the Iowa House are co-sponsoring a bill to immediately get rid of state taxes on retirement income. Representative Gary Mohr, the bill’s lead sponsor, says the governor called for action starting in 2023 — but his plan makes it retroactive to January 1st, 2022. He says it can work either way. Mohr cites Iowa Public Employees Retirement System data showing benefits are sent to 19-thousand Iowans who’ve retired and moved out of state. Mohr , who is from Bettendorf, says retired people in his area often move to the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, since Illinois doesn’t tax pensions.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon City Council takes action on funding measures for bridge project

(Audubon) A special meeting of the Audubon City Council was held Monday to approve financing of a bridge project. The bridge near the fairgrounds on North Division Street is being replaced. It’s a $1.4 million project. “We get up to $1 Million worth of funding and it came out to be pretty close to $1.4 Million so we were bonding for $.4 Million. It was discussed with our financial adviser that since we were doing this we had another obligation out there from 2012 that we could take the opportunity to refinance to a lower interest. We went ahead and did that so the total was just under $1 million to re-do all that.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hinson Joins Colleagues Calling For Reopening Of National Personnel Records Center

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has joined her colleagues calling for the reopening of the National Personnel Records Center. A news release from the Iowa Republican’s office says she has signed a letter to that effect that was sent to the Biden administration. Hinson says the move would allow for full in-person staffing to make sure Iowa veterans and those across the country won’t have delays in receiving their benefits. The N-P-R-C is currently only allowed to operate at 25 percent of normal capacity. That leads to lengthy delays for veterans who need their records to get federal benefits and services.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

State Approves Expansion Deal For Dubuque Processing Plant

(Dubuque, IA) The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved state tax benefits for the Hormel Foods Corporation subsidiary in Dubuque. Progressive Processing plans to add new equipment to expand its SPAM production line. The company is investing 43 million dollars in the project and promised to create 38 new jobs in exchange for the state tax benefits. The estimated pay rate for the new jobs is more than 21 dollars an hour.
DUBUQUE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City School Board to Vote on Change in District Policy

(Sioux City, IA) The Sioux City school board will vote tonight (Monday) on a proposal to change district policy to give the district superintendent the authority to implement a temporary mask requirement. The proposal would allow the superintendent to institute mask mandates in individual school buildings where COVID illnesses are rising. The mandates would have a set time limit. The board has previously refused to consider a district-wide mask mandate.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Facebook Will Use Output of Iowa Windfarm to Power Altoona Data Center

(Altoona, IA) — Facebook plans to use the entire output of the Great Pathfinder wind farm in central Iowa to help power its Altoona data center. Apex Clean Energy made the announcement in a Monday news release. When its current expansion project is complete in 2025 Facebook says that the center will be its largest one. The wind farm in Boone and Hamilton counties is expected to start commercial operations later this year.
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

House Speaker Not Ready to Pass New Measure on COVID Vaccine Exemptions

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says a new law on COVID vaccination exemptions for employees appears to be working and it’s not clear that legislators need to pass another bill on the topic. The law passed in October lets Iowa private-sector workers claim religious or medical exemptions from any COVID vaccination requirement in their workplace and, if their exemption is denied and they’re fired, they may file for unemployment benefits. Grassley said some members are very passionate about the issue, “but if the legislature needs to act on things that come up, we should do that, but we shouldn’t just be passing things just to pass them.” The U-S Supreme Court blocked a federal vaccine and testing mandate for workers at large companies last week.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Drug Overdose Rate Rising Rapidly – Still One Of Lowest In US

(Des Moines, IA) — The results of a new study show Iowa has one of the nation’s lowest drug overdose death rates – but the number is still rising rapidly. Well Being Trust President Ben Miller says almost 92 thousand Americans died of overdoses in the most recent measurements. Miller says Iowa’s figures were far lower than other states but still included a 25-percent increase. The 432 Iowa overdose victims represent an almost six-fold increase over the last 10 years.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Awards for Infrastructure, Housing and Revitalization Projects

(Des Moines) Several southwest Iowa entities received awards from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for community infrastructure, housing and revitalization projects during the fourth quarter of 2021. Awards were made through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which provides support for community improvements. Clarinda was awarded $600,000 for Social...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Throws Out Charges From Polk County Jail Conversation

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court is dismissing charges brought against a Polk County man following an online jail conversation with his former girlfriend. Kourtney Hall told Emily Bowers if she doesn’t go to church that doesn’t mean she will go to jail. That was a code telling her not to show for a deposition seeking information in a criminal case against Hall. She did show up and gave testimony, and Hall was then charged and convicted of suborning perjury and obstructing prosecution. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the perjury conviction — saying Hall did not offer any inducement that she testified falsely under oath or that she concealed material information. And the ruling says there is no crime of “attempted obstruction of prosecution,” it only prohibits actually causing a witness to fail to appear when subpoenaed.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

