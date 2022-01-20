Lawmaker Decides Now is not the Time To Change Eminent Domain Rules

(Audubon) A special meeting of the Audubon City Council was held Monday to approve financing of a bridge project. The bridge near the fairgrounds on North Division Street is being replaced. It’s a $1.4 million project. “We get up to $1 Million worth of funding and it came out to be pretty close to $1.4 Million so we were bonding for $.4 Million. It was discussed with our financial adviser that since we were doing this we had another obligation out there from 2012 that we could take the opportunity to refinance to a lower interest. We went ahead and did that so the total was just under $1 million to re-do all that.”

