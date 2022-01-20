Lawmaker Decides Now is not the Time To Change Eminent Domain Rules
(Des Moines, IA) The chairman of an Iowa House committee says after careful consideration, he’s decided now is not the time to change state law governing when a property may be seized for pipelines. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann said last week that he was trying to craft a bill to require that a large percentage of landowners agree to a carbon pipeline before state regulators could approve the seizure of the remaining property through eminent domain. Kaufmann said Wednesday rushing eminent domain changes through the legislature this year would send the wrong message to businesses who have already signed easements for carbon pipelines and landowners still considering contracts.
