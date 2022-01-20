ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

7 Renovation Trends You’ll be Seeing a Lot of in 2022

handymantips.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2022 is here, which means it’s time to start thinking about what will be popular in the coming year when it comes to home designing. Our homes should inspire and nourish our minds and spirits, and this can be represented in a variety of ways by different...

handymantips.org

Comments / 0

Related
chartattack.com

Current Trends in Kitchen Renovations

Kitchen aesthetics evolve over time. What used to look fashionable turn into outdated concepts. Needs also change such that old kitchens may start to feel inadequate. At some point, choosing growth becomes a necessity. Homeowners may even enjoy the process of renovation. Before starting this project, it’s best to look for reputable contractors with verified capability like SFKitchensRenovations. It would also be prudent to check the current trends and perhaps incorporate some of these into the final design. Consider the following ideas:
HOME & GARDEN
ELLE DECOR

7 Kitchen Trends You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere This Year

Given the increased amount of time we’ve spent at home these last two years, it’s no wonder both full-scale kitchen renovations and modest redesigns have skyrocketed. And, with more chefs literally in the kitchen, there’s a plethora of trends cooking. This year, kitchens will become bolder, brighter,...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Furniture#Hygiene#American#Omicron#Mixing Vintage
Glam.com

Skunk Stripe Hair Is The Next Big Y2K Trend You’re About To See Everywhere

Just when you thought you’d seen all of the Y2K hair trends make their return, yet another makes it way on your social media feeds. Chunky highlights have already come back around (particularly in the form of money piece highlights), but an even more playful interpretation is currently trending: skunk stripe hair. Unlike the money piece trend, which involves face-framing pieces, skunk stripe hair has a bit more flexibility — and it’s a whole lot bolder.
HAIR CARE
Food Network

We’ve Predicted the Biggest Food Trends You’ll See in 2022

So much has changed in the past two years. The worldwide pandemic disrupted so much and presented so many new daily challenges — but also opportunities to reconnect with your kitchen. You may be a more confident cook now with a broader, more refined palate. You mastered sourdough, sowed seeds in window gardens, made silly mini pancake cereal and even caused a national shortage of feta to satisfy a viral pasta itch. But many of you also took a serious stand for racial and social equality, and joined the fight for the food sovereignty of marginalized BIPOC communities who are reclaiming and owning their food systems. And you felt the pulse of our weakened planet. All this while you juggled the bowling pins of your own life, plus dealing with food shortages and supply chain issues and cooking fatigue. If you haven’t already, take a deep breath, slowly inhale and exhale. We’ll wait.
FOOD & DRINKS
newspressnow.com

Home renovations see greater success during winter

The business of making home renovations and putting houses on the market continues to skyrocket as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. “Right now is definitely still a seller’s market,” said Lorrie Ramseier, team-leading real estate agent for Ramseier Group. “We have low inventory with greater demand than supply.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
newbeauty.com

Experts Say We’ll See These Hair Color Trends Everywhere in 2022

Trends, just like years, come and go. We were happy to see 2021 go, and we are eager to see what’s in store for 2022. As many people were finally able to visit the salon in 2021 for the first time after lockdown, vibrant colors and fresh cuts made a return. Now, in 2022 new hair trends are in store.
HAIR CARE
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This Epic 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has an Infinity Pool Bigger Than Most Day Boats

Asquared Naval Design’s new megayacht concept Fluyt may share the same name as the Dutch sailing vessels of the 16th century, but it’s one radically futuristic ship. Spanning 360 feet from tip to tail, the beautiful behemoth pushes the envelope when it comes to design, propulsion and amenities. It comes just one year after the fledgling British firm—not to be confused with Asquared Engineering, which also does some work on superyachts—revealed an equally disruptive superyacht concept called Cube. Fluyt is replete with long, flowing lines and a sharp, pointed bow that together create a unique tear-drop silhouette. Sporting a steel hull and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
SPY

These Top-Rated Mops Will Give Your Tile Floors a Like-New Shine

The difference between doing your weekly chores with the right tools versus making do with whatever you can find can be your time, your patience and the quality of the end result. For example, you may think sweeping a tile or hardwood surface with a broom is sufficient. After all, it does collect hair, dust and other debris. However, pass a broom through liquid or something sticky and you’ll quickly find its limitations, much to your annoyance. That’s why it’s best to use tools designed for the specific job in front of you. In this case, the best mops for...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy