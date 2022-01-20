7 Renovation Trends You’ll be Seeing a Lot of in 2022

So much has changed in the past two years. The worldwide pandemic disrupted so much and presented so many new daily challenges — but also opportunities to reconnect with your kitchen. You may be a more confident cook now with a broader, more refined palate. You mastered sourdough, sowed seeds in window gardens, made silly mini pancake cereal and even caused a national shortage of feta to satisfy a viral pasta itch. But many of you also took a serious stand for racial and social equality, and joined the fight for the food sovereignty of marginalized BIPOC communities who are reclaiming and owning their food systems. And you felt the pulse of our weakened planet. All this while you juggled the bowling pins of your own life, plus dealing with food shortages and supply chain issues and cooking fatigue. If you haven’t already, take a deep breath, slowly inhale and exhale. We’ll wait.

