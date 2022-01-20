China Aims for Global Leadership in Robotics With New 5-year Plan – International Federation of Robotics Reports
The new 5-year plan for the robotics industry in China, released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in Beijing, focuses on promoting innovation - making China a global leader for robot technology and industrial advancement. The statistical department of the International Federation of Robotics reports about the domestic...www.roboticstomorrow.com
