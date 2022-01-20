ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China Aims for Global Leadership in Robotics With New 5-year Plan – International Federation of Robotics Reports

The new 5-year plan for the robotics industry in China, released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in Beijing, focuses on promoting innovation - making China a global leader for robot technology and industrial advancement. The statistical department of the International Federation of Robotics reports about the domestic...

VentureBeat

The future of robotics

This article was contributed by Sergey Amosov, CEO of Hardware For Software. The robotics market includes a wide and ever-expanding range of products. After numerous years of collaboration with both eastern and western customers, it’s possible to make predictions about the future evolution of robotics and the robotics industry.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Rise Of The Robots

According to the IFR, Asia leads the way in the shift to automated processes, with China in particular installing industrial robots at breakneck speed. In 2020, China installed 168,400 industrial robots, amounting to 44% percent of global installations.
pymnts

China’s 5-Year Plan Focuses on Building a Digital Economy

Not to be left behind in the race to digitize its economy, China has issued its latest five-year plan to promote its development, the General Office of the State Council announced. The administrative arm of the People’s Republic of China said the digital economy should be in place by 2025....
theedgemarkets.com

Global Times: China develops world's largest quadruped bionic robot for delivery, reconnaissance tasks

(Jan 16): China has developed the world's largest electric-powered quadruped bionic robot, which is expected to join logistics delivery and reconnaissance missions in complex environments that have proven too challenging for human soldiers, including remote border regions and highly risky combat zones, analysts said on Sunday, Global Times reported. Walking...
Seekingalpha.com

Ouster in multi-year lidar pact with autonomous delivery firm Serve Robotics

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) has signed a strategic customer agreement with autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Serve Robotics. The agreement includes a binding commitment for OS digital lidar sensors through 2023, along with a non-binding forecast for additional sensors through 2025 as Serve Robotics scales its delivery fleets across U.S. cities and beyond.
datasciencecentral.com

Internet of Robotic Things : Robotics and Intelligence Evolving to Make the New Era

Robot can be integrated as an entity in the Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure thereby enabling connections between different entities using diverse communication protocols. Before we delve into the market, here’s a quick primer on the phenomenon – Internet of Robotic Things refers to robot connected as a thing to...
protocol.com

Can China contain omicron with QR codes, cute robots and surveillance tech?

Hello! Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya’s comments on human rights violations in China have renewed a discussion about boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics, but that’s not the only thing on Beijing’s mind. As we enter the final two-week stretch before the big event, the country is also trying to contain local omicron transmissions, with the help of technologies that we will discuss more in this newsletter. Also in this week’s Protocol China: a provincial official is being prosecuted for facilitating crypto mining, the latest CFIUS review of Chinese investment, and Tencent’s 14-hour gaming quota for the winter break.
roboticstomorrow.com

Ouster and Serve Robotics Sign Multi-Year Strategic Agreement to Support Expansion of Autonomous Delivery Fleets

Ouster to supply thousands of digital lidar sensors to Serve Robotics through 2025 to enable the safe and efficient navigation of sidewalk delivery robots. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) ("Ouster" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Serve Robotics. The agreement includes a binding commitment for OS digital lidar sensors through 2023, along with a non-binding forecast for additional sensors through 2025 as Serve Robotics scales its delivery fleets across U.S. cities and beyond.
uticaphoenix.net

Forget Robot Dogs, China Unveils a Rugged Yak Robot Capable of Carrying a 350-Pound Load – TechEBlog

Boston Dynamics came out with the BigDog over a decade ago, and now, China has their own version. China Central Television showcased a new yak robot that is reported to be the world’s largest and heaviest yet, with enough power to carry a 352-pounds load. Despite its massive size, it can hit a top speed of 6.2 mph, which is definitely fast enough for the battlefield. Stuck on rocks or uneven terrain? The yak can even jump or dash over these areas with ease. Read more for a video and additional information.
roboticstomorrow.com

Dive Technologies Earns DARPA Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative Grant to Accelerate Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Commercialization

The goal of the EEI is to accelerate Dive’s DARPA funded transformational innovations for dual-impact defense and commercial products and capabilities. This prestigious DARPA EEI award, in partnership with IQT EmergeTM, advances Dive’s recruitment of top entrepreneurs, funding, deep commercialization strategies, and connections for Dive’s commercial growth through Dive’s Robot-as-a-Service fleet and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) sales.
roboticstomorrow.com

Robotics of Tomorrow: The Right Network for Warehouse Peak Efficiency

Geoff Smith, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing | Rajant. As the worldwide warehouse growth climbs past 151,000 and e-commerce continues its substantial rise into the third calendar year of the pandemic, operations and warehouse management seek to solve the internal issues that impact coverage, capability, and stability specific to the U.S.’s 10 billion square feet of warehouse space. To run at peak efficiency 24/7 and support the sophisticated systems of autonomous robots, automated inventory identification, and other emerging technology, warehouse management and IT teams must consider new networking options. Doing so creates a fully-functioning warehouse that increases productivity, speed, and accuracy by eliminating issues with connectivity. It also meets the operational potential of all robotic and technological systems within the environment and safely executes dangerous or difficult processes that require continuous connectivity.
roboticstomorrow.com

Soft Robotics Set to Unveil mGripAI™ at the International Processing and Production Expo

Today Soft Robotics Inc. announced that they will be showcasing mGripAI for the first time in booth C-10866 at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Jan. 25-27, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. CHL Systems, leaders in processing automation and design engineering, will also be featuring mGripAI in booth C-11449.
Sourcing Journal

Will US-China Relations Deteriorate in 2022?

An agreement negotiated between Washington and Beijing during the Trump Administration calling for increased imports of American goods by China expired earlier this month. At the time, the deal was penned to provide some tariff relief for Chinese exporters to the U.S. in exchange for giving a boost for American exporters to China, a quid pro quo of sorts. However, in the end, the agreement fell short of its expectations as China did not meet the import goals for many products, although there were substantial gains made in agricultural exports, which was an essential objective of the Trump administration. Regardless of the...
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
roboticstomorrow.com

Kneo Automation Industrial Solutions for a Digitized Shop floor with Industry 4.0

The digitization of shop floor management is an essential concern for many production companies, hence Kneo's End to End automation solution helps you to monitor the entire production process easily and make your factory to be competitive in the market. Warje, Pune, Maharashtra, January 18, 2022: The digitization of shop...
Reuters

Japan's inflation driven by energy, commodity costs, says PM Kishida

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday recent price rises in the country were driven largely by rising energy and global commodity costs. "It's desirable to create an environment in which companies can pass on rising costs, raise wages, so that increasing consumption spurs...
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
