'Lord of the Rings' TV series reveals official title, trailer

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, a spinoff from the streamer’s hit series The Mandalorian, sources close to the project confirmed to Deadline. In the limited series, Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano after making the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian, while Bordizzo is taking on the character of Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Details on Winstead’s character are being kept under wraps. Disney+ Pilots & Series Orders Star Wars: Ahsoka, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story. The series also is expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Winstead was most recently seen in Netflix’s revenge thriller Kate and the DC movie Birds of Prey. Her other film credits include co-starring opposite Will Smith in Gemini Man. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Winstead’s casting.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO