TV Series

'Lord of the Rings' TV series reveals official title, trailer

9News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand — The journey back to Middle Earth now has an official title. The new series from Amazon Prime will be called "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Amazon made the announcement while also releasing the first official trailer from the series. The...

www.9news.com

Collider

Prime Video's 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series Unveils a Title to Rule Them All

It feels like forever ago that the news first broke of Prime Video bringing an epic, million-dollar Lord of the Rings adaptation to the small screen — and we've seen hints and teases of what's to come since, but today's announcement brings us one step closer to learning when the show will be set and the stories it will follow. Of course the series couldn't just be called Lord of the Rings, and the official title treatment has been revealed: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

Amazon Studios Announces Title of Forthcoming 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Amazon Studios announced the title of its upcoming Lord of the Rings television series: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series will premiere on September 2 on Prime Video. The epic fantasy show is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth's history, a relatively unexplored portion...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show leaving this month in January 2022

Netflix is about to remove a bunch of movies without alerting subscribers.Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’ll only find out whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies and TV that are being removed for the remainder of...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bluey: How to watch the animated global hit

An Australian blue heeler puppy leapt into the lives of international viewers in 2019 when Disney and BBC Studios acquired the licensing rights for Bluey, the wildly popular children’s cartoon series from Down Under.Disney Junior first began airing the series in 2019, and both seasons of the show are available streaming on Disney+. The third season is currently being finished by creators and will be similarly available for US viewers, but no set date has been announced for when parents and kids alike will next join Bluey and her family on their adventures.The show has won multiple awards, smashed...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Endgame Trailer: Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe Square Off in NBC Thriller — Watch Video

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe set out to out-smart each other in the first trailer for NBC’s upcoming series The Endgame. The thriller drama follows Elena Federova (played by Gotham vet Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (All Rise‘s Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. And even though the two are on opposite sides of the law, “we are going to be partners,” Elena declares to Val...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Rosario Dawson In Disney+ Series

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, a spinoff from the streamer’s hit series The Mandalorian, sources close to the project confirmed to Deadline. In the limited series, Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano after making the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian, while Bordizzo is taking on the character of Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Details on Winstead’s character are being kept under wraps. Disney+ Pilots &amp; Series Orders Star Wars: Ahsoka, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story. The series also is expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Winstead was most recently seen in Netflix’s revenge thriller Kate and the DC movie Birds of Prey. Her other film credits include co-starring opposite Will Smith in Gemini Man. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Winstead’s casting.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kirsten Dunst to Star in Alex Garland’s Action Epic ‘Civil War’ at A24

After teaming for Academy Award winner “Ex Machina” and the upcoming project “Men,” A24 has announced Alex Garland’s latest movie, “Civil War.” Kirsten Dunst is set to star alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny in the action film written and directed by Garland. Aside from the fact that the film is set in a near future America, plot details are being kept under wraps. In 2016, Garland received an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for “Ex Machina,” which also won an Oscar for achievement in visual effects. Garland followed the critically acclaimed movie with 2018’s “Annihilation” and...
MOVIES
9News

MacGruber, Green Goblin to host 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” has announced its next two hosts and musical guests. Former cast member Will Forte will return to Studio 8H in New York City for the first time as host on Saturday, Jan. 22. The star of “MacGruber,” now streaming on Peacock,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

