Waterloo, IA

Wisconsin Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Shooting At Daughter, Arrested In Waterloo

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Waterloo, IA) An eight-hour standoff that started early Wednesday morning finally ended with a suspected killer from Wisconsin taken into custody. Authorities say 47-year-old Simone Hughes killed his girlfriend and wounded his 14-year-old daughter in Milwaukee two weeks ago. Waterloo police surrounded a home starting at 1:30 a-m in sub-zero temperatures. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Hughes finally came out and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. In Milwaukee, he faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and a second charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

