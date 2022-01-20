Wisconsin Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Shooting At Daughter, Arrested In Waterloo
(Waterloo, IA) An eight-hour standoff that started early Wednesday morning finally ended with a suspected killer from Wisconsin taken into custody. Authorities say 47-year-old Simone Hughes killed his girlfriend and wounded his 14-year-old daughter in Milwaukee two weeks ago. Waterloo police surrounded a home starting at 1:30 a-m in sub-zero temperatures. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Hughes finally came out and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. In Milwaukee, he faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and a second charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
