This article acts as a step-by-step guide that you can follow to start on your projects and learn along the way. My examples are with the frontend web development stack, HTML + CSS + JS, but you can adapt this approach to any technology you’re using. Pick a simple use case: don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. The user interface is the most tangible and probably the most straightforward part of the project. Your goal is to create what was drawn up before and display it the easiest way possible.

