My daughters, aged 10 and nearly 6, have made many trips with their father ice fishing. They’ve been going with me since they were each 3 years old and have learned how to read a flasher, unhook and hold fish, and detect subtle bites by watching line and rod tips. We’re working on hooking bait, not from queasiness but the fact that it is an acquired skill with waxworms and wigglers that requires some practice. My oldest has started drilling holes now; I didn’t want her getting hurt in the process before this year.

KIDS ・ 13 DAYS AGO