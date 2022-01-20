ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

U of Michigan latest to dole out massive sex misconduct settlement

By Katie Smith
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0Xj7_0dqsSs6C00

This report talks about sexual abuse and assault. Anyone in need of services can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or visit the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network at www.rainn.org for additional resources.

( NewsNation Now ) — A $490 million University of Michigan sexual abuse payout announced Wednesday is the latest of several multimillion-dollar settlements between universities and alleged victims.

Among those are payouts from Michigan State University, Penn State and the University of Southern California.

Anthony family lays Arbrie to rest
Sexual assault lawsuit settlements at major US universities
Infogram University of Michigan

The University of Michigan on Tuesday reached a $490 million settlement with 1,050 people who say they were sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Robert Anderson .

Anderson, now deceased, began working at the university in 1966 and retired in 2003. A whistleblower’s 2018 letter to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel sparked an investigation into Anderson’s conduct.

Prior to Tuesday’s settlement, the university was in mediation to resolve multiple lawsuits, mostly by men who said Anderson sexually abused them during routine medical examinations.

Anderson, who died in 200, was director of the university’s Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams, including football. A number of football players and other athletes have come forward to accuse Anderson of sexually abusing them.

University staff missed multiple opportunities to stop Anderson over his 37-year career, according to a report by a firm that the school hired.

Michigan State University

In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from 332 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts at his Michigan State office. He built an international reputation while working at the same time for USA Gymnastics, and several Olympic gold medalists were among his victims .

A separate $380 million settlement also was announced last year with USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment and is serving three prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

Penn State

Penn State has paid out more than $100 million to more than 40 people who said they were sexually abused by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexual abuse of boys, including attacks that occurred in campus facilities.

In July, former Penn State President Graham Spanier reported to jail early to begin serving his sentence for child endangerment in a case stemming from the Sandusky investigation.

Spanier was charged over his response to a 2001 allegation that Sandusky was seen showering alone with a boy.

University of Southern California

In March, 2021, the University of Southern California agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused George Tyndall — the college’s longtime campus gynecologist — of sexual abuse.

That’s separate from an earlier agreement to pay $215 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that applied to about 18,000 women who were patients of Tyndall’s.

Allegations against Tyndall first surfaced in 2018 in an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, which revealed that the doctor had been the subject of complaints of sexual misconduct at USC dating back to the 1990s.

He wasn’t suspended until 2016, when a nurse reported him to a rape crisis center. He was able to quietly resign with a large payout the next year.

Tyndall surrendered his medical license in September 2019, records show.

He additionally was charged with 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct from 2009 to 2016 at the university’s student health center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WJBF

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine

The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor exposed them to a flood of social media hatred by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 last year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Warde Manuel
Person
Graham Spanier
Person
Larry Nassar
WJBF

Missing Georgia teen with autism reportedly traveling to North Carolina

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The search is on for a missing 17-year-old girl believed to be traveling from north Georgia to North Carolina. The Chickamauga Police Department said Talyn Rae Kernea was last seen in the city Tuesday night. Talyn is described as 5-foot-7 and approximately 156 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Family members […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#U Of Michigan#Sex Abuse#Incest National Network#Penn State
WJBF

NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJBF

Former D.A. Natalie Paine comments on current D.A.’s Statement on Murder Suspect Antoine Redfield

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – District Attorney Jared Williams has released a statement regarding a prior self-defense shooting involving 21-year-old Antoine Redfield who is charged with Murder in the drive-by shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony. After two years of investigation by two separate District Attorney administrations, the realities of theRedfield/Lawson case forced the State to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WJBF

Anthony family lays Arbrie to rest

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – An emotional day as family members bid their final farewell to Arbrie Anthony. The 8-year-old girl, laid to rest today after she was shot to death 11 days ago. Screams of agony, tears, and prayers were all part of the final farewell to Arbrie Anthony. Dozens of mourners attended, including Arbrie’s […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits available this week for SC residents

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — South Carolina’s health department will provide residents with at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits starting Monday. DHEC has ordered more than two million tests and has received about 140,000 of them. They plan to let the public know when more are available. One test kit, containing two tests, will be provided […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJBF

New Immunotherapy Center for MCG

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) The human immune system has been in the spotlight throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University is creating a permanent place to study immunology. MCG Dean David Hess announced the new Center for Immunology on The Means Report on WJBF-TV. Dr. Hess has brought in two […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy