Sanford, FL

Sanford Cops: Da’raveius Smith, 16, arrested and charged with attempted homicide murder first-degree premeditated & three other felonies in shooting at Seminole High School earlier today

Headline Surfer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANFORD, Fla. -- Sanford police investigators arrested Da’raveius Smith, 16, on a count of attempted homicide murder first-degree premeditated and three other major felonies in connection with the shooting that student an older student at Seminole High School to the hospital with three gunshot wounds. Smith was being...

www.headlinesurfer.com

