Nutrients expressed as percentages

When I first started using the app, my goal was to reduce my calorie intake. I was hitting my goal but the app was doing its best to put me down with "too much sugar", "too much fat", "too much sodium". I never signed up to these goals! They weren't *my* goals! These days I do also make sure that I get enough protein, the fat and sugar sort of work out, but it was a conscious decision of mine to expand my goals to protein as well, after doing some research. And I still frankly don't care about sodium much (I'm young, healthy BMI, perfect blood pressure; and if you see past official guidelines into scientific studies, things get muddier).

