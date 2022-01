The Pokemon Go Sinnoh Cup, as the name suggests, limits the number of Pokemon to use in PVP battles to those from the Sinnoh region. For those who don’t know which Pokemon those are, that includes Pokemon with a Pokedex number from #387 to #493. Also, the Pokemon chosen have to be at or below 1,500 CP to enter the Sinnoh Cup. This will limit the number of Pokemon used even further as many Pokemon can’t be caught at the threshold. It runs from Monday, January 10 at 4 p.m. EST and ends Monday, January 24 at 4 p.m. EST.

