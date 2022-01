This series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. Working with pediatric patients can be intimidating, but is the most fun and rewarding experience. It can be somewhat daunting from the get-go when a child and parent enter an optometrist’s office due to parents not knowing what to expect and not exactly looking forward to receiving potentially life-changing news about their child’s condition. When it comes to the kid patients, they can at times be undisciplined, may have trouble sitting still and have to be engaged from the moment they walk through the door.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO