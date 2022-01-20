Brondell’s Thinnest Bidet Seat

A captain's seat (also known as a captain's chair) is the term used to describe the second row single-occupant bucket seats that replace a standard three-across bench seat in SUVs and minivans. These thrones typically feature comfortable individual armrests and more body support than a traditional bench setup, while spacing occupants apart enough to provide a walk-through to the third row seat behind them. Sometimes, you can even give up that walk-through in favor of a full-size console that can be used for storage, refrigeration, or even personalized infotainment and climate controls on some luxury models. Captain's chairs are also much simpler than a bench to tilt, slide, or fold out of the way when trying to gain access to the third row.

