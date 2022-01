Much like the dungeons and domains created by developer Mihoyo itself in Genshin Impact, it is rumored that the opportunity for players to do the same will come very soon. This is to do with the leaks surrounding the game developed by Mihoyo, and what information has already been made available, like upcoming characters, weapons, and enemies. Such information has been disseminated to the general public via leakers and or individuals who are privy to yet to release content from the 2.5 Beta Test.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO