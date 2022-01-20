Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo shares her final communication with him
6 days ago
Kelly Rizzo remembered her husband Bob Saget in emotional interviews that aired on the “Today” show and “Good Morning America” Thursday. In her first televised interviews since Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on Jan. 9, Rizzo spoke with NBC’s Hoda Kotb and ABC’s TJ Holmes about...
Kelly Rizzo is ensuring that Bob Saget remains close to her heart. On Friday, the beloved actor was laid to rest in Los Angeles. The private funeral came just five days after the 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday. While it was undoubtedly a...
BOB Saget's wife shared a heartbreaking Instagram post of them together celebrating "another year of fun" only days before his death aged 65. Kelly Rizzo and Bob were seen laughing and joking in the video shared as the couple spent their first Christmas together. The video rounded up their year...
Watch: Bob Saget Says "Be Kind to People" | Remembering Bob Saget | E! News. Kelly Rizzo is honoring her late husband Bob Saget. On Saturday, Jan. 15, days after his funeral, Rizzo shared a poignant tribute to her comedian husband on Instagram, calling him "THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH" and stating how "lucky" she was to be married to him.
Full House legend Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, shared a moving note about her late husband that has friends reaching out. Rizzo, who married the comedian in 2018, previously shared a brief statement to the press, but this was the first time she publicly opened up in-depth about the loss. In a Saturday night Instagram post, the Eat Travel Rock TV host shared a photo with Saget and talked about how he was "the most incredible man on Earth." This spurred numerous friends of the couple to share messages of love with Rizzo as she mourns her loss. Among them were Full House actresses Jodie Sweetin and Candance Cameron Bure.
Kelly Rizzo penned a letter to her ‘sweet husband’ Bob Saget as she remembered their ‘crazy’ six year ‘ride’ before his sudden death on Jan. 9. Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo posted a beautiful tribute for her late husband after his unexpected death. The blogger shared the letter on Jan. 15 via Instagram alongside an adorable selfie of the pair. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” Kelly began her heartrending post. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”
Kelly Rizzo, the widow of Bob Saget, is paying tribute to the comic and Full House star a day after he was laid to rest in a private funeral. The 65-year-old's death was announced Sunday after he was found in an Orlando, Fla. hotel room, having apparently died in his sleep.
Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, is opening up about her grief and the last conversation she had with the comedian prior to his death on Jan. 9 at age 65. In an interview that aired on TODAY Thursday, Rizzo told Hoda Kotb that she is still trying to process the loss of her husband.
Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo has given an emotional first interview describing the late comedian as the “best man [she’s] ever known”. The Full House actor was found dead aged 65 in his hotel room in Florida on January 9, just hours after performing his final stand-up show.
Journalist Kelly Rizzo, late Full House star and beloved comedian Bob Saget's wife, has opened up about how she's feeling in an emotional tribute to him following his funeral. The 42-year-old, who married Bob in 2018, took to Instagram to pen a special message after man best known for playing Danny Tanner was laid to rest at Hollywood's Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery on Jan. 14.
His perfect match. Bob Saget wasn’t expecting to find love again after his divorce from Sherri Kramer — until Kelly Rizzo caught his eye. The Full House alum was married to Kramer for 15 years before they called it quits in 1997. The former couple welcomed three daughters ahead of their divorce: Aubrey in 1987, Lara in 1989 and Jennifer in 1992.
Bob Saget’s widow revealed his final text messages to her before his untimely death. In her first sit-down TV interview since the “Full House” alum’s passing, Kelly Rizzo told the “Today” show’s Hoda Kotb the last messages she has from her husband. “I...
