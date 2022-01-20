Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo shares her final communication with him

Kelly Rizzo penned a letter to her ‘sweet husband’ Bob Saget as she remembered their ‘crazy’ six year ‘ride’ before his sudden death on Jan. 9. Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo posted a beautiful tribute for her late husband after his unexpected death. The blogger shared the letter on Jan. 15 via Instagram alongside an adorable selfie of the pair. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” Kelly began her heartrending post. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”

