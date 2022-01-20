ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo shares her final communication with him

 6 days ago

Kelly Rizzo remembered her husband Bob Saget in emotional interviews that aired on the “Today” show and “Good Morning America” Thursday. In her first televised interviews since Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on Jan. 9, Rizzo spoke with NBC’s Hoda Kotb and ABC’s TJ Holmes about...

Bog Saget's 'Full House' Daughters Reach out to His Widow Kelly Rizzo After Her Tearjerking Tribute

Full House legend Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, shared a moving note about her late husband that has friends reaching out. Rizzo, who married the comedian in 2018, previously shared a brief statement to the press, but this was the first time she publicly opened up in-depth about the loss. In a Saturday night Instagram post, the Eat Travel Rock TV host shared a photo with Saget and talked about how he was "the most incredible man on Earth." This spurred numerous friends of the couple to share messages of love with Rizzo as she mourns her loss. Among them were Full House actresses Jodie Sweetin and Candance Cameron Bure.
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Mourns ‘Most Incredible Man’: He ‘Was A Force’ In Heartfelt Post

Kelly Rizzo penned a letter to her ‘sweet husband’ Bob Saget as she remembered their ‘crazy’ six year ‘ride’ before his sudden death on Jan. 9. Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo posted a beautiful tribute for her late husband after his unexpected death. The blogger shared the letter on Jan. 15 via Instagram alongside an adorable selfie of the pair. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” Kelly began her heartrending post. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”
Bob Saget
Hoda Kotb
Hello Magazine

Bob Saget's wife, journalist Kelly Rizzo, pays sweet tribute to him following funeral

Journalist Kelly Rizzo, late Full House star and beloved comedian Bob Saget's wife, has opened up about how she's feeling in an emotional tribute to him following his funeral. The 42-year-old, who married Bob in 2018, took to Instagram to pen a special message after man best known for playing Danny Tanner was laid to rest at Hollywood's Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery on Jan. 14.
Miami Herald

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo’s Relationship Timeline

His perfect match. Bob Saget wasn’t expecting to find love again after his divorce from Sherri Kramer — until Kelly Rizzo caught his eye. The Full House alum was married to Kramer for 15 years before they called it quits in 1997. The former couple welcomed three daughters ahead of their divorce: Aubrey in 1987, Lara in 1989 and Jennifer in 1992.
Distractify

Steve Harvey's Current Marriage Is His Longest Yet

From humble beginnings as the son of a coal miner, Steve Harvey has worked hard to get to where he is today. The six-time Emmy Award winner is one of the most well-known comedians, and has enjoyed a career that has spanned two decades. Article continues below advertisement. While Steve...
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
