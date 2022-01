A dangerous server exploit has been found in Dark Souls 3 that could allow online players to take control of your computer. Known as a “remote code execution” (or RCE for short), it could allow players to remotely take control of other gamers’ PCs and execute programs in the background, similar to a Trojan Horse. The official Dark Souls social media account on Twitter has issued a statement and taken measures to shut down the servers while the company works on a fix.This downtime does not affect PvP servers for Xbox or PlayStation consoles.— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022It...

