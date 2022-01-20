Report: Geely's Farizon Enters Electric Pickup Segment

Magna International says it's the largest OEM parts supplier in North America and the third largest in the world. On top of that, the company's full-scale assembly arm makes the Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover, is contracted to build the Fisker Ocean EV crossover, and signed on to build electric skateboard platforms for Ree Automotive. The Canadian outfit has a ton of expertise with electric powertrains, and has spent the past couple of years showing off its in-house electric platform work under the rubric of EtelligentDrive. Magna announced its newest platform development at CES, the EtelligentForce BEV powertrain system for light duty pickups and commercial vehicles. It's presented as a cost-efficient way for a manufacturer to convert an ICE drivetrain to an EV drivetrain without needing to redesign the platform, and without changing vital vehicle specs like payload capacity and tow rating.

