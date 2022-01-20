ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Honda E Grows Widebody Kit, Looks Like A Petit Touring Car

By Andrei Nedelea
insideevs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Honda e is no longer among the newest EVs (check out our review here), but it still looks like nothing else on the road, and it has tech that very few other vehicles have (cameras instead of mirrors or screens spanning the entire width of the dashboard). It also drives...

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda E#Vehicles#City Cars#Rin#Innovative Composites#Honda City Turbo
The Verge

Cadillac’s autonomous future looks too rich for my blood

Cadillac announced a pair of autonomous vehicle concepts that are a definite improvement over last year’s toaster-shaped thingamajig, but also seem designed to appeal to the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Rich people like cars and robots.)
CARS
Motorious

The Famous Stolen SEMA Challenger Is On The Market

Who knew being stolen would contribute to such a high asking price. You might remember a humorous little story from 2019 in which a custom 2018 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack was stolen by a criminal who apparently wasn't smart enough to keep quiet about the theft.Shortly after being spotted performing burnouts and other stunts in the car around Los Angeles, a chase ensued to catch the Mopar manipulator. While the police never caught the guy, they reacquired the vehicle after a daring chase in which the car managed to outrun 14 cop cars.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Carscoops

The Buick Blackhawk Show Car Is The Kind Of Wild Model The Brand Needs Today

If you’ve never heard of the Blackhawk don’t worry: it’s a rare bird. In fact, it’s the only Buick Blackhawk ever built. And it was the brainchild of Michael Doble, the Buick Special Vehicles Manager as the brand approached its centennial anniversary in 2003. A coupe-convertible...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
UPI News

Ford and Honda win best car, truck, SUV awards

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Two out of the three North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year awards went to Ford on Tuesday, with the popular Bronco and Maverick winning against the Rivian R1T and the Hyundai Sante Fe. The Honda Civic took the best car, defeating the EV...
CARS
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Delivered With Missing Brake Pad: What Happened?

Brand-new Tesla Model 3 owner April G (April Gilmore) picked up her 2022 Model 3 Performance in Tampa, Florida, in December. It was making a weird and annoying scraping sound, so she reached out to Tesla for help. As it turns out, the electric car was missing a brake pad.
TAMPA, FL
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Accelerate From 0-90 MPH

The Rivian R1T is an exceptional vehicle, as it's not only the first modern all-electric pickup truck, but also very likely the quickest one on the market. The stock version is promised to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3 seconds. It's also the least expensive EV to accelerate so quickly.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Does Great Rally Car Impression In Track Mode

The Tesla Model S Plaid is not the first vehicle that comes to mind when picturing going around corners sideways on gravel (that’s more Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo territory), but it can easily cope with such treatment. And with as much power as it has, as well as all-wheel drive, you should be able to get yourself out of most situations, or just have fun in an empty unpaved lot.
CARS
insideevs.com

Study: Hybrids, ICE Cars Far More Likely Than EVs To Catch Fire

This is not the first time it’s been said that EVs are not as likely to catch fire as vehicles that have an internal combustion engine. Now it has been confirmed with data from the National Transport Safety Board, compiled by AutoinsuranceEZ, which says that hybrid vehicles have the highest fire risk.
CARS
manofmany.com

Honda e is Cooler Than a Supercar But Has One Huge Flaw

Trust Honda to come up with a product as quirky and as unique as the Honda e, its first electric car built to please the fashionable EV buyer rather than pose as a convenient alternative to a premium hatchback. Fundamentally, it’s very expensive, lacks range and is more of a fashion statement than showpiece, but the e also shows that the Japanese car-maker has more guts than others.
CARS
Twinfinite

Forza Horizon 5: All Widebody Cars & Car Kits

Widebody kits are an excellent way to make your car stand out from the factory-fitted crowd. As the name suggests, a widebody kit makes the car’s chassis wider, improving the car’s airflow and generally improving traction. This does come at the cost of increased weight to the car, as you’re piling more parts onto it. If this isn’t enough to dissuade you, then you’ll be delighted to find the complete list of Forza Horizon 5 widebody cars and car kits below.
CARS
spotlightepnews.com

Car of the Year! The 2022 Honda Civic!

If there is any car that has a reputation for being affordable and durable, it’s the Honda Civic. For more than 50 years, Honda has proved that its little Civic can do it all – be efficient, reliable and fun. Now, for 2022, the Civic is redone inside and out – making it a more refined vehicle than ever before.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy