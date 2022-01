Florida State @ Miami (Fla.) Current Records: Florida State 12-5; Miami (Fla.) 14-4 The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Florida State Seminoles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 7 of 2018. The Hurricanes and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO