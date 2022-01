Starting any cryptocurrency journey begins with a single exchange, trade or transfer from fiat to crypto. Since the experience differs from that of traditional currencies, many users are often presented with a steep learning curve to begin buying, storing and trading digital assets. This finding resulted in several exchanges that were able to capture market share in the early trading days with basic functionality tailored to new users. However, as the industry and users themselves have evolved, offerings have fallen short in adapting their products to meet the changing needs of their customers. And this reality has only become more prevalent in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry we find ourselves in today.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO