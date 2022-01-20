ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Today in Islamophobia

Georgetown University
 5 days ago

Today in Islamophobia: In the United States, the New York Times obtained and released newly declassified drone video showing the moments before and after a US drone strike in Kabul last August that killed 10 civilians as American forces withdrew from Afghanistan, meanwhile in France, the Senate has voted in favor...

bridge.georgetown.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Phys.org

Survey reveals Islamophobia is the posh person's prejudice

A survey led by the University of Birmingham says people from middle and upper-class occupational groups are more likely to hold prejudiced views of Islam than people from working class occupational groups. The survey, which was carried out in conjunction with YouGov, found that 23.2 percent of people who come...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Why I’m opposed to Ilhan Omar’s bill against Islamophobia

Masih Alinejad is an Iranian journalist, author and women’s rights campaigner. She hosts “Tablet,” a talk show on Voice of America’s Persian service. Five years ago, I took part in the largest single-day protest in U.S. history: the 2017 Women’s March, the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. This was my first protest in my new country. The most amazing part of it was what didn’t happen. No one beat us up. No one arrested us. No one opened fire.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani row: Imam appointed to define Islamophobia has had ‘no meaningful engagement’ from ministers

An imam appointed by the government to draw up a definition of Islamophobia says he has received no “meaningful engagement” from ministers in years.Qari Asim MBE was commissioned to lead an official process in 2019, but told The Independent that the work “didn’t really start”, and letters to ministers as recently as last month have gone unanswered.The intervention came as a row over fresh Islamophobia allegations engulfed the Conservative Party, after MP Nusrat Ghani said she was sacked as a minister because of colleagues’ concerns about her “Muslimness”.Mr Asim said the allegations “once again demonstrate the importance of having a...
WORLD
AFP

Finnish ex-minister in court over anti-gay Bible tweet

A Christian Democrat MP said Monday she is defending "freedom of speech and religion" on the first day of her hate speech trial in Finland over social media posts condemning homosexuality. Paivi Rasanen, a former interior minister and Christian Democrats leader, denies all four charges of incitement against a minority group, which relate to a radio show appearance and online writings about same-sex relationships. Rasanen described homosexuality as a "psychosexual developmental disorder" and said that homosexual people are "dysfunctional". One charge related to a June 2019 tweet in which the long-time parliamentarian criticised the Finnish Lutheran church for partnering with that year's Pride celebrations, accusing the organisation of "elevating shame and sin to a subject of pride".
RELIGION
Boston Globe

Johnson orders inquiry into UK lawmaker’s Islamophobia claims

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain on Monday ordered an inquiry into an allegation of Islamophobia within his government, after a former transport minister said that she had lost her job in part because of her “Muslimness.”. The allegation has deepened the tensions engulfing Johnson’s leadership...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Us Military#Isis#Islamophobia#Refugees#Racism#The New York Times#American#Senate#Muslim#Hijab#Tiktok#Western#European
Reuters

U.S. considers allowing diplomats to leave China over strict COVID rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is weighing whether to authorize departures for American diplomats and their families in China who wish to leave due to the U.S. government's inability to prevent Chinese authorities from subjecting them to intrusive pandemic control measures, sources told Reuters. Two sources...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Shropshire Star

Sarwar: Lack of independent probe into Islamophobia ‘would stink of cover-up’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called on the Tories to allow an independent investigation into allegations a minister was sacked over her faith. A failure by the Conservatives to allow an independent investigation into allegations of Islamophobia in the party would “stink of a cover-up”, Anas Sarwar has said.
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: The Conservative Party does nothing to represent Muslim interests

Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani’s claim that her “Muslimness” was a factor in her dismissal from her post as transport minister has resulted in the prime minister ordering an inquiry. In response to the claim that her faith was “raised as an issue” when she lost her post, the chief whip, Mark Spencer, has acknowledged that the comments were referring to him, and denied they are true. The allegations and subsequent inquiry come at a pivotal time for the Conservative Party, as Boris Johnson faces scrutiny over breaking Covid rules by attending parties during lockdown. Yet it is my opinion that...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy