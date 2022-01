There was a time when people did not know what mediation was. It was confused with similar words, such as medication or meditation! As a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family and Civil Mediator, it is good to report that the mediation process is no longer unknown. It is very often one of the first questions a potential client may ask, looking for efficient and low impact solutions to family and other legal problems, even before anything has been filed in Court.

