Thomas Tuchel has admitted both he and Chelsea’s players must carry out a quick-fire attitude adjustment after allowing frustrations to get the better of them.German coach Tuchel conceded the Blues let their waning Premier League title bid get under their skin after the 1-0 loss at runaway leaders and defending champions Manchester City.Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech were caught in a lengthy animated conversation amid Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday.And Tuchel believes he and his players will be refreshed and ready to go again when hosting Tottenham in the league on Sunday.“We decided we would give the players...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO