Today's Dell XPS 13 deals offer the lowest prices in the UK since Black Friday

XPS 13 Laptop — $1,000, was $1,220. The Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the best laptops out there, being small, thin, and light without making too many concessions in the specs department. Speaking of, the CPU is the real showstopper here, with an 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7 that should be able to handle most programs you’ll want to run. RAM is a respectable 8GB, and internal storage is a 256GB NVMe SSD, which isn’t too big, so you’ll probably want to grab an external hard drive with that $200 savings on one of these Dell laptop deals. Finally, there’s the screen — a 13.4-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, which is also anti-glare and can produce 500 nits of brightness. It also comes with Iris Xe Graphics, which won’t let you play any high-end games, but a few simple indie ones probably aren’t out of reach. Alternatively, if you want a laptop and the XPS 13 doesn’t do it for you, check out some of our other laptop deals.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO