Canadian Bitcoin platform Shakepay raises $35M in Series A funding

By Joseph Hall
CoinTelegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another shake-up for the finance industry as Montreal-based Bitcoin (BTC) startup Shakepay raised $35 million from investors. The fresh funding from the United States-based venture capital firm QED Investors values the company at $251 million. Founded in 2015, Shakepay allows Canadians to buy and sell BTC and...

