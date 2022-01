The Duchess of Cambridge may have a very different job to most but still she requires a certain amount of work-appropriate outfits in her wardrobe. Today, she joined Prince William for her first IRL event of 2022 at London's Foundling Museum, where she has been a patron since 2019. And just like us on our first day back at it in January, Kate reached into her wardrobe for one of Zara's finest roll necks.

