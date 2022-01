Another FBI: Most Wanted cast member is handing in his gun and badge. Julian McMahon, who has starred on the CBS procedural for all three seasons, has announced that he is leaving the series to pursue “additional creative pursuits,” our sister site Deadline reports. “Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in a statement. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to...

