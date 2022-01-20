Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA's opening Olympic uniforms

Vans is releasing a new collection in collaboration with Sandy Liang soon, taking inspirations from the ’90s and childhood nostalgia. Liang, a New York designer, is bringing her signature stamp to some of the lifestyle brand’s most beloved shoes and apparel. This head-to-toe collection reflects the designer’s deeply personal connection to New York City, and marks the third time she has collaborated with Vans. The release includes new takes on Vans classic shoes, like the Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0, Style 73 DX, and Authentic 44 DX sneakers. Liang added her own touches like floral embroidery, gingham fabric, lace collars and nods to NYC...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO