For the first time in four years, the Tokyo area received a heavy snowfall, with four inches falling by the time all was said and done. Although other parks, like Disneyland Paris, can see snow on a semi-regular basis, real snowfall in the Tokyo area is few and far between due to the heat island created by the world’s largest city. As such, most visitors to Tokyo Disney Resort were surprised on January 6 when snow started to fall around the parks, and we decided to show off some sights from the parks as the snow draped the area.

