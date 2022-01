How do y’all feel about teasers? Unless we’re talking about an order of curly fries for the table before the mains arrive, I’m team “none for me, thanks.” At least when it comes to Bravo. I’ll read Reality Steve as interpreted by Reddit samaritans until my brain falls out of my nostrils in futile hopes of telling apart Bachelor universe blonde white ladies. But Andy Cohen being a silly little goose and promising “jaw-dropping bombshells?” Don’t need ‘em! The bar is already too high. What could possibly be more jaw-dropping than watching someone get arrested for multiple federal crimes while someone else is confronted for possibly running a cult? And now I’m on red alert for this bombshell instead of just leisurely tuning into my second favorite, “the girlies might fight to the death” television program.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO