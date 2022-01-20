Storm Tracker Forecast: Very pleasant Thursday, but gusty winds are ahead

Throw on a jacket and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Monday morning. Clear skies and light winds have helped to allow our temperatures to become very chilly overnight, and that's how our day will start out. High pressure off the coast and off to our east will be keeping us mostly sunny today, and we'll have above average temperatures for your afternoon. Low pressure to our north will drop some thin clouds across our region today, and will then drive gusty north winds in our forecast on Tuesday as it tracks south to settle just to our east. We have mostly clear skies to start your Monday and we'll stay sunny to mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the teens to 20's overnight. Winds will be out of the north up to around 10mph today, but they'll be fairly light for your afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60's for most of the valley, 50's in the foothills, low to mid 50's in the Sierra, and 50's to lower 60's in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 54 MINUTES AGO