Storm Tracker Forecast: Very pleasant Thursday, but gusty winds are ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute.
Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana.
CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning.
Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak.
In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more.
Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While flurries have mostly moved out of the state Monday morning, blowing snow and low visibility could still make the commute to work messy.
Road conditions on the highways have improved over the past hour.@MarielleMohs reporting she’s seeing lots of plows on the roads.Side roads, ramps and bridges are still slippery and partially covered in snow.Take some extra time in this morning’s commute. pic.twitter.com/x6fBBKg0vY
— Heather Brown (@heatherbrown21) January 24, 2022
The third round of snow in three days rolled across Minnesota Sunday and into Monday....
It was another beautiful day today as we remain stuck under this ridge of high pressure. This is the type of weather that just makes you want to go for a walk or hike outdoors! This evening the sky will remain clear, although without the wind we saw yesterday, temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to upper 30s for lows. You may need to set the coffee maker to have an extra kick if you have an early commute or work outside in the morning hours.
Throw on a jacket and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Monday morning. Clear skies and light winds have helped to allow our temperatures to become very chilly overnight, and that's how our day will start out. High pressure off the coast and off to our east will be keeping us mostly sunny today, and we'll have above average temperatures for your afternoon. Low pressure to our north will drop some thin clouds across our region today, and will then drive gusty north winds in our forecast on Tuesday as it tracks south to settle just to our east. We have mostly clear skies to start your Monday and we'll stay sunny to mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the teens to 20's overnight. Winds will be out of the north up to around 10mph today, but they'll be fairly light for your afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60's for most of the valley, 50's in the foothills, low to mid 50's in the Sierra, and 50's to lower 60's in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy.
Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow.
Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s.
There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly.
Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower.
A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.
A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018.
Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday
CBS3's Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m.
CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning.
Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana.
Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
