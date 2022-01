DC's Legends of Tomorrow fans were stunned when series stars Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford both exited the Arrowverse series, and it was an exit that wasn't exactly easy for Routh either. The actor has been honest that both he and real-life wife Ford didn't want to exit The CW series. However, the goodbye has ended up not being entirely permanent. Routh returned as Ray Palmer/The Atom both for Legends' 100th episode last fall and appeared in The Flash's "Armageddon" event as well. Now, Routh is opening up about why he and Ford chose to return, and it comes down to the fans.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO