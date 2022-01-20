ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-1-1: Jennifer Love Hewitt Teases Return

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Love Hewitt is teasing her upcoming return to 9-1-1. The star took to Instagram earlier this week to share photos and some teasers. “Oh Maddie how I have missed you,” she captioned some photos. “Since you’ve been gone we both have changed. But coming back together feels...

goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
ComicBook

The Late Late Show Cancels Remaining Shows After James Corden Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Late Late Show with James Corden has cancelled a number of upcoming shows, after host James Corden has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The news was broken by Corden on social media on Thursday, with him revealing that he is "fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this [is] fortunate enough to say [he feels] completely fine." While the specifics of this COVID-related hiatus are unclear, Corden's post did say that the CBS show "will be off the air for the next few days." Thursday's new broadcast has Jared Leto and Mackenzie Davis scheduled to appear, with a re-run already set for tomorrow.
Deadline

‘9-1-1’: Fox Considers Expanding Procedural Universe

9-1-1 has been an incredibly successful franchise for Fox, with the original series in its fifth season and Lone Star spinoff in its third season. Could we see more incarnations on the network any time soon? Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at the network, told Deadline, “If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.” Such a move would put it in line with...
StyleCaster

Here’s How Far Elizabeth Makes It on ‘The Bachelor’ After Her Feud With Shanae

After her fight with Shanae, fans want to know more about Elizabeth from The Bachelor 2022 and how far she makes as one of the main sources of drama this season. Elizabeth was one of 30 contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in eighth place. Clayton was announced as the season 26 Bachelor in November 2021, however, photos of him filming The Bachelor leaked in September 2021, a month before Michelle’s Bachelorette season even...
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: Will There be a Crossover in 2022?

Fans are wondering if there will ever be another crossover episode featuring both “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Having successfully brought both worlds together in the past, there is always the possibility of it happening again. However, there are many challenges standing in production’s way.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: John Boyega on Personally Requesting Michael K. Williams Be Cast in ‘892’

One of the final onscreen performances from Michael K. Williams — who died in September due to an accidental overdose — premieres at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. 892, which is screening in the fest’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section, sees the late actor appear onscreen opposite John Boyega, who talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the experience of working with the actor whom he had long admired. 892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who was shot and killed by police after he threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017.  “Michael was somebody...
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Medical Issue That Led to Marc Anthony Divorce

Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: FOX Boss Teases More Potential Offshoots in ‘9-1-1’ Universe

A higher-up at FOX recently teased the potential for more 9-1-1 franchise shows. Currently, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are doing very well on the network. 9-1-1 follows a group of first responders as they tackle tough cases and have to deal with chaotic personal lives. 9-1-1: Lone Star follows a similar premise, but in Texas. Now, it looks like more of these shows could be headed to the network.
TVLine

Did SEAL Team Just Release Its Series Finale? David Boreanaz Offers Update

The following contains only the slightest of thematic spoilers, but no plot details, from SEAL Team‘s Season 5 finale (now streaming on Paramount+). Paramount+’s SEAL Team closed out Season 5 with an episode that surely has fans wondering if the military drama has quietly retired. We won’t get into plot specifics here, but the season’s 14th and final hour — titled “All Bravo Stations,” written by showrunner Spencer Hudnut and directed by Christopher Chulack — quite beautifully featured significant (and sometimes bittersweet) developments for several characters on the home front and in their personal lives, in a way that felt very, very...
