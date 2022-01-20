ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isn’t She Married? Shamea Morton Tooted Up & Twerked Her Taken Cakes For Actor Tyler Lepley & Got Slammed For ‘Embarrassing’ Her Husband

Fun or foul?

Source: Getty / Getty

Recurring Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Shamea Morton rubbed some folks the wrong way after a video surfaced of her dancing in front of actor Tyler Lepley .

The controversial clip in question is from Lepley’s own live stream and was it was reshared by TheNeighborhoodTalk on Instagram. In the short video, Shamea appears to be letting loose at work while Lepley records.

Morton is of course a cohost on V-103 Atlanta’s “Big Tigger Morning Show” alongside Big Tigger and comedienne Miss Pat, and the trio interviewed Tyler on the radio show this week.

During a moment off-air, Tyler put the camera on a cake shaking Shamea. Tyler then turned the camera to himself and smiled while Shamea said in the background, “I can get hood with it if I need to.”

Shamea and Tyler’s interaction drew a lot of criticism in the comments since both of them are in relationships, with Shamea getting the worst criticism from viewers.

Tyler is of course dating model Miracle Watts and Shamea is happily married to her husband Gerald Mwangi.

Do YOU think there’s anything foul about this? Hit play to see for yourself.

In TheNeighborhoodTalk’s comments section, several people joked about Shamea’s openness around Tyler, who has a lot of lady fans from his roles on P Valley and Harlem where he plays opposite actress Megan Good.

Others however took a more serious tone and alleged that Shamea was being “thirsty” for the actor with her twerk.

‘”She said “I can get hood wit it if I need to” my girl said by ANY MEANS,” wrote one fan.

“Thirsty she is” added another while another detractor said, “She always embarrassing herself and her husband sooo.”

Shamea’s famous bestie Porsha Williams however, felt like her friend was just having fun and dropped a comment of her own on the situation.

“I love my bestie @shameamorton always just having fun and bringing that needed energy in the mornings V103.3,” wrote Porsha.

Do YOU think Shamea twerking at work with Tyler watching was innocent?

IN THIS ARTICLE
