ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerton, AR

Watch: Runaway go-kart smashes garage, drags driver

By Garrett Fergeson, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310ejM_0dqsIKAk00

CENTERTON, Ark. ( KNWA ) — A stalled go-kart came to life, crashed into an Arkansas home’s garage and dragged its driver before they regained control and drove away, and it was all caught on home security video.

Police are looking for the driver of the go-kart, which caused nearly $1,000 in damage to the garage.

On a snowy Jan. 15, just after noon, home security video captured a go-kart driving and stopping in the residential neighborhood in Centerton. The driver comes to a stop at an intersection.

Teen truckers? Some hope new rule could ease driver shortage

In the video, it appears the go-kart stalls. The driver, wearing a brown jacket, sits and appears to puzzle over their options before getting out and attempting to restart their ride.

After the sixth tug on the pull-start, the driverless go-kart springs to life and takes off directly towards a home. Gaining speed, the go-kart ramps up the driveway and slams into a garage door.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STIVX_0dqsIKAk00
    All caught on home security video, a stalled go-kart comes to life and smashes into a homeowner’s garage. Centerton police department is now looking for the driver responsible for nearly $1,000 in damage. | Courtesy: Sankar Kandhasamy
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhlUM_0dqsIKAk00
    All caught on home security video, a stalled go-kart comes to life and smashes into a homeowner’s garage. Centerton police department is now looking for the driver responsible for nearly $1,000 in damage. | Courtesy: Sankar Kandhasamy

The driver places their hands on their head seemingly in shock and runs after the go-kart.

Another home security camera captures the second the go-kart smashes into the garage door. You see the driver sprint up and pull the go-kart from the garage. Then, with the kart’s wheels still spinning, it takes off again, this time with the driver hanging on tight.

Security video shows the driver being dragged across the driveway into the yard behind the kart as the wheels don’t stop turning. After knocking out a yard light and taking a 90-degree turn, it finally comes to a stop.

Arkansas lures tech workers with free Bitcoin — and a bike

The driver appears to assess what just happened and takes off back in the direction they came.

The Centerton police department posted on its Facebook page two videos and photos of the driver in hopes they can be identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Silver Alert for missing Muncie teen girl

The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Haylee Cummings, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a pastel multicolored sweater, black leggings, and gray and white shoes. She is believed to be in a gold GMC Sonoma extended cab truck with unknown Georgia plates.
MUNCIE, IN
WANE 15

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Accidents
Centerton, AR
Accidents
City
Centerton, AR
Centerton, AR
Crime & Safety
Centerton, AR
Sports
State
Arkansas State
WANE 15

Indiana bill may give speeding tickets without a traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers in Indiana may soon get a speeding ticket without ever seeing a police officer. A new program is looking to do just that. The State House Roads Committee voted in favor of a bill that would allow the state to place cameras in work zones, then send tickets to people […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Kart#Kart#Security Camera#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WANE 15

Pio Market after 101 years is Positively Fort Wayne!

Odds are, you’ve driven by Pio Market thousands of times, but unless you live in the 46805 neighborhood, you may not realize what a treasure it is. In an era of mega supermarkets, it’s a throwback to another era. Located at 1225 East State Blvd, it’s been in business for 101 years. For the past […]
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy