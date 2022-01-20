ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Future Pittsburgh TV reporter hit by car during live shot

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VLmq_0dqsI8fH00

WSAZ reporter Tori Yorgey was conducting a live shot in Dunbar, West Virginia Wednesday evening on the scene of a water main break.

Right after Yorgey’s anchor tossed to the scene, she was hit by a car live on camera.

The vehicle entered the right side of the screen and hit Yorgey from behind. She then careened off the camera and fell to the ground.

Anchor Tim Irr didn’t appear to see the situation take place, finding out she was hit by the car as Yorgey was getting up from the accident.

Timothy Burke, of Burke Communications, posted the video on Twitter of the incident. Yorgey showed off true professionalism and grit, finishing her live shot at the scene.

Yorgey is in her last week at WSAZ in Charleston, West Virginia.

She is headed to the Steel City to become a reporter for the ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh, WTAE.

