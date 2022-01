Georgia fans will get a chance to see the national championship trophy up close and in person this week at Athens Walmart stores. The trophy will be on display from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walmart store at 4375 Lexington Road. It will also be on display from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Walmart store at 1911 Epps Bridge Parkway, CBS 46 reported. Fans will be able to get their photo taken with the same trophy that was awarded to the Dawgs.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO