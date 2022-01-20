New NH Collection Hotel to Open in Qatar Mid 2022

After so much time being grounded, I’m really looking forward to traveling again and Greece is high on my list of places to go. I’ve been traveling to Greece for almost 30 years now, but there is still so much for me to discover in this land of history, beaches, beautiful islands, and the most incredible food and drink. While it’s been a difficult time for travel lately, some hotels and villas in Greece have been busily preparing to open their doors for the first time. There isn’t much in life more tantalizing to me than a brand new hotel or villa! I’ve taken a look at some of the new properties opening for the very first time in 2022, so we can all look forward to a new year of wonderful Greek hospitality.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO