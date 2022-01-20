ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

New NH Collection Hotel to Open in Qatar Mid 2022

ftnnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinor Hotels announced the signing of an upcoming addition to its portfolio in Qatar. NH Collection Doha Oasis Hotel & Beach Club is slated to open in mid-2022 and will be the first NH Collection property globally with a beach club. The hotel is currently in the later stages...

ftnnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The most exciting new hotels opening in Europe in 2022

While which destinations we will be able to travel to in the coming year remains slightly up in the air, if all goes to plan we should see the unveiling of a dazzling bunch of new European hotels. From a dolce vita inspired legend to several slick new city kids on the block, these are the ones to check into when restrictions allow.Please note that entry requirements, testing and quarantine regulations are subject to change at short notice across destinations worldwide.Mama Lisboa, Lisbon, PortugalOpening Jan 2022Known for its cheeky and affordable crashpads, French brand Mama Shelter will kick off the...
LIFESTYLE
ftnnews.com

Hyatt Plans to Open Two New London Hotels

A Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreements with Stratford City Hotels Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of M&L Hospitality, for two Hyatt properties in London, UK. The 225-room Hyatt Regency London Stratford and the 127-room Hyatt House London Stratford are expected to open in Q2 2022 following an extensive...
ECONOMY
golfbusinessnews.com

W Hotels to open in Costa Navarino

Marriott International has signed an agreement with TEMES S.A., a leading developer and operator in high-end tourism and real estate, to debut the W Hotels Worldwide brand in Greece with the opening of W Costa Navarino. Scheduled to open this summer, W Costa Navarino marks the latest addition to the...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Accor's New Hotels & Resorts Opening in 2022

Accor will be welcoming over 300 new hotels and resorts to its brands in 2022, including in desirable destinations like London, Doha and Moscow, as well as more unexpected destinations like Tbilisi, Georgia and AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The Raffles London at The OWO will open later this year in what...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Gyms#Fifa World Cup#New Nh Collection Hotel#Qataris#Superior And Deluxe Rooms#F B
theluxurytravelexpert.com

The most anticipated hotel openings of 2022

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: The most anticipated hotel openings of 2022. Last month, I published my list of the best new luxury hotels of 2021. Today, I share with you the hottest luxury hotels and resorts (87 in total) that are expected to open their doors in 2022. Some of these hotel openings are managed by the world’s most exclusive hotel brands. Please keep in mind that hotel openings do get delayed from time to time (especially during the pandemic), so to avoid disappointment, try not to book a room before the hotel effectively opened.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

New TRYP by Wyndham Hotel to open in Corfu

CORFU - Palli S.A., a hospitality company based in Corfu, announced the signing of a new agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to develop a new TRYP by Wyndham hotel in the island of Corfu. Located 12 km northeast of Corfu town and Ioannis Kapodistrias international airport, TRYP by Wyndham...
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

Germany’s First Radisson Collection Hotel Opens in the Heart of Berlin

Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin is proud to announce the completion of an extensive twelve-month renovation, which encompassed the redesign of all guest rooms, a reimagined front-desk space, and an exciting new lobby, bar and restaurant design. The famous AquaDom, the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium with 1,600 tropical fish, remains the centerpiece of the hotel lobby and underwent a thorough modernization.
HOME & GARDEN
businesstraveller.com

Rosewood opens Sao Paulo hotel

Rosewood Hotels and Resorts has opened its first property in Brazil, located in the country’s financial centre and largest city of Sao Paulo. The 160-room hotel and 100 branded residences are situated close to Avenida Paulista, within Cidade Matarazzo, a complex of early 20th century buildings which have been transformed into private residences, high-end stores and entertainment venues.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
businesstraveller.com

Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya, A Luxury Collection Hotel New Delhi

Dum Pukht has established its presence in the Indian fine dining scene for a little over two decades now. The menu encompasses the essence of the North with ample touches from the Lucknowi style of cooking to exude Nawabi opulence. My culinary adventure included jhinga dum nisha – a plate of delicious tandoori jumbo prawns marinated in cheese and hung yoghurt, the famous kakori kebab which is a heady blend of mince mutton meat and delicately flavoured with touches of cloves and cinnamon, the habibia chops and the tantalising murgh chandi tikka. When it is time for a curry, I was truly spoilt for choice. I feasted on the murgh khushk purdah which is truly remarkable. The curry is made of lamb shanks dum cooked that brings out the authentic flavours of the meat and spices. The dal dum pukht with naan on the side is a great option for vegetarians. I ended this fulfilling meal on a sweet note with the gulab ki kheer and the decadent shahi tukda.
LIFESTYLE
ftnnews.com

Avani Debuts in Oman

Avani Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Avani Muscat Hotel, the upbeat, contemporary brand's first property in the Sultanate of Oman. Located in Seeb, a prime residential area at the heart of Muscat's westward growth, the new property benefits from superb airport and city access, making it a convenient base for business travelers, digital nomads and leisure travelers alike.
MIDDLE EAST
breakingtravelnews.com

Datteroni to lead Hotel La Palma for Oetker Collection

Oetker Collection has confirmed Fabio Datteroni has been appointed general manager of Hotel La Palma. The property will become the first from the group in Italy when it opens this summer. Hotel La Palma, originally built in 1822, is being transformed and reimagined by Oetker Collection and its owners, Reuben...
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

13 Gorgeous New Hotels And Villas Opening In Greece In 2022

After so much time being grounded, I’m really looking forward to traveling again and Greece is high on my list of places to go. I’ve been traveling to Greece for almost 30 years now, but there is still so much for me to discover in this land of history, beaches, beautiful islands, and the most incredible food and drink. While it’s been a difficult time for travel lately, some hotels and villas in Greece have been busily preparing to open their doors for the first time. There isn’t much in life more tantalizing to me than a brand new hotel or villa! I’ve taken a look at some of the new properties opening for the very first time in 2022, so we can all look forward to a new year of wonderful Greek hospitality.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Anglo American Hotel Florence, Curio Collection by Hilton to Open This Fall in Italy

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has today announced plans to open Anglo American Hotel Florence, Curio Collection by Hilton in autumn 2022, following an agreement with Westmont Hospitality Group and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.. The 115-room hotel, which will undergo a full renovation prior to opening, is located in the historic centre of Florence, symbol of the Renaissance and an UNESCO World Heritage Site.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

NH Hotel Group to add ten properties in Europe, Asia and Latin America

NH Hotel Group, part of Minor Hotels, plans to add ten properties in Europe, Asia and Latin America to its portfolio over the course of this year. The hotels will be located in Italy, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, China, UAE, Qatar and Chile and belong to the group’s NH Collection, Nhow, NH Hotels, and Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spa brands.
INDUSTRY
ftnnews.com

Top Destinations of North America in 2022

Every year, millions of tourists plan their extended vacations, business tours, and engagements in the region across North America. North America has always been an exciting place for visitors traveling across borders to get a glimpse of North American history, culture, and practices. Decades back, school-going students were taught about North American countries and their exact locations. And now, these countries are among the top market leaders and trendsetters for third-world economies and developing nations around the globe. Considering the geographical location of the North American countries, tourists can find variable climates and weather throughout the region. If you are planning to explore more about North American countries, explore 41 different locations in the region of North America.
LIFESTYLE
mynews13.com

Hilton opens new 'micro-hotel' in Chelsea amid drop in hotel occupancy

NEW YORK — At a recent celebration, Hilton cut the ribbon on its new Motto hotel on West 24th Street in Chelsea. The opening of the hotel comes at a time when the industry hasn't had much to celebrate. The hotel features 374 rooms geared toward travelers who don't plan to spend much time or money at the hotel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Raffles Hotels & Resorts Continues Global Expansion with New Openings in 2022

With newly appointed CEO Stephen Alden at the helm, Raffles Hotels & Resorts embarks on an exciting new era. A legendary brand known for transforming landmark properties in storied destinations around the world, Raffles is adding a host of distinguished locations that will continue to set the standard in the luxury hospitality industry. Later this year, Raffles will debut flagship locations in Boston (2022), Jeddah (2022) and Macau (2022), among others.
LIFESTYLE
ftnnews.com

UNWTO: Tourism Grows 4 pct in 2021

The first 2022 issue of the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer reveals that global tourism experienced a 4% upturn in 2021, compared to 2020 in terms of international tourist arrivals. The rising rates of vaccination, combined with the easing of travel restrictions resulting in increased cross-border coordination and protocols, have all...
MARKETS
ftnnews.com

Destination by Hyatt Brand Coming to Asia Pacific

Hyatt announced that the Destination by Hyatt brand will make its debut in the Asia Pacific with two properties in Mainland China. The brand is expected to launch in the region with a hotel set amidst the scenic mountains of Qingchengshan in Sichuan Province, and will then be followed by a beachfront hotel in Dalian, Liaoning Province.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy