U.S. colleges get another $198 million to tackle COVID -statement

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is giving U.S. colleges and universities another $198 million to help them curb COVID-19 and address student needs such as housing and food amid the ongoing pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education said on Thursday. The wave of new funds, approved as...

