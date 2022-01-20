U.S. colleges get another $198 million to tackle COVID -statement

Minnesota colleges are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases on campuses as classes get underway. The University of Minnesota reported that nearly one in four students who tested for COVID-19 at the Twin Cities campus between January 6th and 13th were positive. The U requires students and employees at its five campuses to be vaccinated and encourages them to get the booster shot. Officials say high vaccination rates resulted in fewer spikes in cases last fall when the delta variant circulated.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO